Guest Book View Sign Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home La Grange , NC View Map Service 1:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Carolyn Avery Rouse Wiggins, 70, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 20, with her family by her side. Born May 8, 1949, Carolyn was the oldest daughter of the late W.A. and Inez Avery. After high school she received her A.S. degree in Bookkeeping from Lenoir Community College. Her first job working with the public was at King Radio and TV in Kinston. Through the years Carolyn enjoyed teaching private piano lessons to many, many students. Her students spanned from Comfort, Trenton, Seven Springs and Kinston. She also had the pleasure of playing for numerous weddings. Carolyn was the switchboard operator at Caswell Center in the early '80's. From there her path took her to the world of fresh flowers. Until her untimely stroke in October 2018, she was the friendly voice customers had the pleasure of placing flower orders with at Alcock's Wholesale Flowers. It was there she met Jimmy. She took the orders and he delivered them. They worked together for twenty-seven years. It was a job she thoroughly enjoyed. Carolyn was always a "people" person. No one was a stranger for long when in her presence. With the gift of music God gave her, Carolyn served as pianist/choir director at various churches. For several years and most recently she played at Webb Chapel UMC at Sandy Bottom. Carolyn was most proud of her sons, William and Matthew, and the extraordinary men they have become. Sons with a strong work ethic achieved much and are the epitome of what a husband and father should be. She especially loved when they "picked on her" endlessly. What fun! To cherish her memories is her husband of twenty years, Jimmy Wiggins of the home. Sons and their families, William and Sonya Rouse and their children, Will and Ivey; Matthew and Jenna Rouse and children, Thomas, Maxton and Lincoln, all of Seven Springs; stepdaughter Michelle Dunlow; sisters, Gilda Cauley, husband Charles and daughter Madison, and Celia Avery of Wilson. She will also be missed by many other family members whom she loved. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be Saturday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rouse Funeral Home Chapel. The family would like to thank the caring, compassionate and often fun-loving staff at Greendale Forest for taking care of and loving Carolyn. We are thankful to Helen, her roommate, who was Carolyn's "voice." They have become friends. We will always be grateful to them. In lieu of flowers, to honor her memory, memorials can be made to Webb Chapel United Methodist Church, 4478 Hwy 55 West, Kinston, NC 28504. Carolyn's stroke journey is over. Her body is healed. Thanks be to God. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



KINSTON - Carolyn Avery Rouse Wiggins, 70, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 20, with her family by her side. Born May 8, 1949, Carolyn was the oldest daughter of the late W.A. and Inez Avery. After high school she received her A.S. degree in Bookkeeping from Lenoir Community College. Her first job working with the public was at King Radio and TV in Kinston. Through the years Carolyn enjoyed teaching private piano lessons to many, many students. Her students spanned from Comfort, Trenton, Seven Springs and Kinston. She also had the pleasure of playing for numerous weddings. Carolyn was the switchboard operator at Caswell Center in the early '80's. From there her path took her to the world of fresh flowers. Until her untimely stroke in October 2018, she was the friendly voice customers had the pleasure of placing flower orders with at Alcock's Wholesale Flowers. It was there she met Jimmy. She took the orders and he delivered them. They worked together for twenty-seven years. It was a job she thoroughly enjoyed. Carolyn was always a "people" person. No one was a stranger for long when in her presence. With the gift of music God gave her, Carolyn served as pianist/choir director at various churches. For several years and most recently she played at Webb Chapel UMC at Sandy Bottom. Carolyn was most proud of her sons, William and Matthew, and the extraordinary men they have become. Sons with a strong work ethic achieved much and are the epitome of what a husband and father should be. She especially loved when they "picked on her" endlessly. What fun! To cherish her memories is her husband of twenty years, Jimmy Wiggins of the home. Sons and their families, William and Sonya Rouse and their children, Will and Ivey; Matthew and Jenna Rouse and children, Thomas, Maxton and Lincoln, all of Seven Springs; stepdaughter Michelle Dunlow; sisters, Gilda Cauley, husband Charles and daughter Madison, and Celia Avery of Wilson. She will also be missed by many other family members whom she loved. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be Saturday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rouse Funeral Home Chapel. The family would like to thank the caring, compassionate and often fun-loving staff at Greendale Forest for taking care of and loving Carolyn. We are thankful to Helen, her roommate, who was Carolyn's "voice." They have become friends. We will always be grateful to them. In lieu of flowers, to honor her memory, memorials can be made to Webb Chapel United Methodist Church, 4478 Hwy 55 West, Kinston, NC 28504. Carolyn's stroke journey is over. Her body is healed. Thanks be to God. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close