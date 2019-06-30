Carolyn Ann Lee Davis, 64, of Kinston passed away at her home Thursday, June 27, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Donnie Lee Davis, sons Stephen Craig Sanderson and wife Melissa and Michael Lee Bridwell, step-daughter Stephanie Davis, grandchildren Natalie Kay Sanderson, Gavin Chase Sanderson, Kailey Bridwell, Austin Bridwell and Christian Bridwell, sisters Angela Hoover, Annette Cade, Deborah France, Beverley Andrews, Joette Sessoms and Joanne Brikshabana, brothers Burl Norris and Timmy Norris and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at Garner Funeral Home, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 6:00pm with visitation to follow.
Published in Free Press from June 30 to July 29, 2019