Carolyn Lee Cooper Daniels, 57, of 4220 County Home Road, Greenville, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery, 1655 Manning Road, Greenville.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Daniels of Winterville; mother, Mary Elizabeth Cooper of Greenville; two sons, Tremayne Cooper and Terence Daniels, both of Greenville; four grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.





