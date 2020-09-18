1/
Carolyn Lee (Cooper) Daniels
Carolyn Lee Cooper Daniels, 57, of 4220 County Home Road, Greenville, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery, 1655 Manning Road, Greenville.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Daniels of Winterville; mother, Mary Elizabeth Cooper of Greenville; two sons, Tremayne Cooper and Terence Daniels, both of Greenville; four grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Masks and social distancing are required.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.


Published in Free Press on Sep. 18, 2020.
