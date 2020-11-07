1/1
Carolyn S. Skinner
1942 - 2020
KINSTON - Carolyn S. Skinner, 78 of Kinston peacefully slipped away to heaven Wednesday November 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Vidant Medical Center.
Carolyn was a former payroll clerk for Buehler Products and worked at the Department of Social Services when she retired at 62. She is a long-time member of Rivermont Baptist Church in Jackson Heights. Carolyn was a loving Mother and Grandmother and cared deeply about her family. She leaves a huge whole in the hearts of her family.
She is survived by her two loving daughters Debbie Hines and husband Tony of Kinston and Kathy Katzenberger and husband Greg of Lynnwood, Washington. Carolyn had 5 grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Becca Hines of Wilmington, Brittany Hines of Kinston, Stephen and wife Devon Katzenberger, Kristen and husband Alex Casper and Andrew Katzenberger of Washington State. Special nephew Tommy Skinner of Kinston to whom Mama really appreciated all of his care and support after Daddy died.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband George Skinner, her parents Edna and William Stroud, sister Sybil Smith and brother Alton "Bud" Stroud.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation with Pastor Luis Miranda officiation. Burial will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in her name at National Center 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231or https://www2.heart.org.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com


Published in Free Press on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Garner Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Garner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
