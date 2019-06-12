KINSTON - Carolyn Smith Alcock, 79, of Kinston passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Beatrice Smith, husband Steve Alcock, son David G. Alcock and sister, Barbara Carter. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother sister and friend. Carolyn was loved by many and will be missed by all. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Alcock Groff and husband Bobby, and Sandra Alcock Faulkner and husband Joe; son Timothy (Tim) Alcock; grandchildren, Tony Groff (Cassie), Jason Groff (Amy), Melanie Stroud (Thurman), Ashley Williams (Tommy), Daniel Faulkner (Julie), Allison Riley (Justin), Adam Hill (Tracy), DJ Alcock (Emily) and Dylan Alcock; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Brenda McBrayer; brothers, Dennis Smith and Michael Smith; special sisters-in-law, Delia Alcock, Melba Ingles and Mildred Harper; special friend Carol Hill; and many special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral services will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Bryan officiating. A graveside service will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Community Home Health and Hospice and to special caregivers, Rebecca Johnson, Sharon Anderson and Angela Garris. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on June 12, 2019