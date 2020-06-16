PINK HILL - Carolyn Smith Stroud, 88, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Harmony Hall in Kinston.
She is the daughter of the late Jasper J. Smith and Carrie Jane Stroud Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Stroud.
Carolyn is survived by her children: Martha Ann Howard and husband Freddie, and Ricky Stroud and wife Denise; grandchildren, Cari Howard, Thurman Stroud and wife Melanie, and Corbitt Stroud; great granddaughter, Annason Harper.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 16, 2020.