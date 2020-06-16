Carolyn Smith Stroud
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINK HILL - Carolyn Smith Stroud, 88, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Harmony Hall in Kinston.
She is the daughter of the late Jasper J. Smith and Carrie Jane Stroud Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Stroud.
Carolyn is survived by her children: Martha Ann Howard and husband Freddie, and Ricky Stroud and wife Denise; grandchildren, Cari Howard, Thurman Stroud and wife Melanie, and Corbitt Stroud; great granddaughter, Annason Harper.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved