KINSTON - Carolyn "Sue" Stewart Medlin, 77, of Kinston, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 17 at Harmony Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility. She was born on October 15, 1941, in West Virginia, but moved to Kinston in 1966 and made it her home for the rest of her life. She was a kindhearted mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. After her children, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, her passions were playing bingo, going to the casinos in Cherokee and Reno, and eating at the Cracker Barrel anytime she had the opportunity. She had standing lunch dates every Tuesday and Wednesday. These two days were the high light of her week. Her Tuesday location would vary, but every Wednesday was spent with her daughter and "Lunch Bunch" buddies for Mexican food, where Sue would dive into a bowl of cheese dip. Due to the distance of her immediate family, her daughter and son have opted to have a Celebration of Life Ceremony later this summer. Family and friends will be notified when all the details are set. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Ethel Stewart of Red Bluff, California; and also, by her eldest son, Charles "Chip" K. Medlin, Jr., of Kinston. She is survived by her daughter, Michael Medlin Broadway and husband Jeffrey, of Kinston; and son, Stephen Craig Medlin and wife Lisa, of Yuba City, California. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Emily Broadway Haysom and husband Derek, of Houston, Texas, Cassie Rae Medlin of Reno, Nevada, and Katie Sue Medlin of Napa, California. She had many friends, but she had a group of friends she loved like family. These special friends that she could always count on were Chip and Jamye Athey, Judy Scott, Linda Murray, Paulette Burroughs, Kathy Flynn, Sadie Aycock, and Margaret Rogers. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Westminster United Methodist Church, 1001 Westminster Lane, Kinston, NC 28501, where she was a long-time member. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on May 23, 2019