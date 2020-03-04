Carolyn Turman Davis, 77, of 2904 Magnolia Dr., New Bern, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is noon Friday, March 6, 2020 at West Street Christian Church, 721 West Street. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Davis of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 4, 2020