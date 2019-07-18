Carrie Louise Jones (1928 - 2019)
Obituary
NEWPORT - Carrie Louise Jones, 90, of Newport, NC passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Croatan Ridge Nursing & Rehab Center. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Carter and Lacy Parker Carter; husband Leonard Henry Jones; son Leonard Tommy Jones; daughter Helen Carraway and great-granddaughter, Amy Boone. Louise is survived by her daughter, Linda Cauley; granddaughter Denise Rouse and husband Les; grandson Jerry Wayne Boone and wife Teresa; son-in-law Billy Carraway; three great-grandchildren and sister, Margaret Whaley. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home at 12:00 pm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Jones-Harper Cemetery, Albertson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on July 18, 2019
