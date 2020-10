Or Copy this URL to Share

Carrie Mae Williams, 92, formerly of Kinston, died Sept. 29, 2020, at Wayne UNC Health Care Center, Goldsboro.

A public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Serenity Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations.

Graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston.



