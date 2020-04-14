KINSTON - Carroll Randolph Shiley, 85, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the NC State Veterans Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Strother and Stella Dyke Shiley; brother, Sonny Shiley and sister, Geri Shiley Brunson. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a retired insurance salesman. Carroll was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, loved golfing, fishing, bird watching and thought most dogs were better than most people. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a sport All Star at Hanley High School in Winchester Virginia and grew up in Glenburnie House. Carroll is survived by his wife of 40 years, Oletta Johnson Shiley; children, Randy Shiley and wife Cyndi, Kimberly Byers and Cynthia Keyser; grandchildren, Jackie Lewis, Ryan McGinty, Caroline McGinty, Bryson Keyser, Logan Keyser, Dillon Keyser and Cameron Keyser; great-grandchildren, Alexis Lewis and Christopher Lewis; step-daughter, Lisa Stroud Bland and husband Mark; step-grandson, John Davis Bland; step great-grandsons, Braxton Bland and Shelton Bland; his doggie, Angel and numerous nieces and nephews. Entombment will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to your local SPCA. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020