LA GRANGE - Mr. Carson Delano Harrison, age 87, passed away Saturday morning February 8, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. A native of Greene County, he was born November 28, 1932, the son of Heber and Irene Aldridge Harrison. He was best known for his long running auction house, Carson's Auction, which was a fixture in the Arba Community of Greene County for 34 years and drew patrons far and wide for the weekly sales. Mr. Harrison was a very active member of Daly's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and even attended Sunday services the week prior to this death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Leo Harrison Bailey, Mollie Harrison Crisp and Heber Elton Harrison; his wife, Doris Outlaw Harrison; and his first wife and mother of his children, Sue Heath Sugg. His surviving family includes his children, Carson D. "Dee" Harrison, Jr. and wife Sandee, of La Grange, Karen Harrison Truckenbrod and husband Ron, of Mount Olive, and Robert Mark Harrison and wife Donna Page-Harrison, of Wilmington; grandchildren, Carson D. "Del" Harrison III of La Grange, Emily Daniels Jenkins and husband Clay, of Goldsboro, Jonathan Daniels and wife Amy, of Goldsboro, Robert Mark Harrison, Jr. and wife Janine, of Ayden, and Joshua Marshburn of Wilmington; great-grandchildren, Kylee Daniels, Lauren Jenkins, Rylee Harrison and Alex Harrison; and special friend, Jo Ann Carlisle of La Grange. Funeral services will be held at 7 PM Tuesday at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with the Reverend Edward Thornton and the Reverend Percy Cunningham officiating. Committal services will be at 11 AM Wednesday at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daly's Chapel FWB Church, c/o Nancy Stroud, 2923 Fred Everett Road, La Grange, NC 28551. Online condolences at



