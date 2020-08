Cathryn DeAnne Blackmon, 66, of 2902 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Memorial service was held noon Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at York Memorial AME Church, 201 Tyson Street, Greenville.

She is survived by two brothers, Edgar Wilson of Richmond, Va. and David Romeo Blackmon of Clinton; two sisters, Margaret Blackmon of Greenville and Essie Blackmon-Oates of Roseboro.

Arrangements are by



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store