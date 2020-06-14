It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Celia Strader Sabiston, 82, of Kinston, North Carolina on June 11, 2020. Celia was a supportive and loving wife of Dr. Frank Sabiston, Jr. for almost 60 years. She was a tireless, wonderful mother to three children, Frank Sabiston III, Ann Sabiston Rouse, and John Sabiston. Celia was a doting grandmother to four grandchildren, Kate Sabiston, Anna Sabiston, Celia Ann Rouse and Will Sabiston.

Celia Jo Strader was born on August 31, 1937 to George and Grace Strader in Greensboro, NC. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. This is where she met her husband, Frank Sabiston, Jr. They moved back to Kinston in 1971 where they raised their three children and where she was active in the community.

Celia relished being a mom where she regularly sacrificed her needs for the good of the family. She was an avid cook, enjoyed plants and friends in the garden club, was an animal enthusiast (with a special place for dachshunds,) was a long-time supporter of the SPCA, and a very active member of Queen Street Methodist Church-participating in numerous caring ministries.

Celia is survived by her husband, three children and spouses, four grandchildren, brother and many other friends who will miss her as we do.

Due to the coronavirus, a family only service is planned. We are currently asking for people to please maintain their distance and not actively visit the family home. We appreciate all thoughts and prayers and ask that any contributions go to Queen Street United Methodist Church.

