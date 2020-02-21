KINSTON - Chandra Kay Sutton, 52, of 804 E, Shine St., died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Lenoir UNC Health Care in Kinston. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Apostolic Deliverance Church of Christ in Kinston. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Lewis Sutton and her children of Kinston. Arrangements are entrusted to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020