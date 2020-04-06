Free Press Obituaries
Charity Elizabeth "Lib" Stroud McDaniel Grady


1919 - 2020
KINSTON - Charity Elizabeth (Lib) Stroud McDaniel Grady, age 100, died April 4, 2020, at The Village, Kinston, North Carolina. Born December 5, 1919, in Duplin County, North Carolina, Lib was the oldest daughter of Charity Raymond and Annie Stroud. She graduated from Deep Run High School in 1938 and spent the next forty-five years of her life working in retail sales. Toward the end of her sales career, she managed the Linen Shoppe on Gordon Street in downtown Kinston. She was an active member of the Queen Street United Methodist Church, enjoyed Altrusa, and served many meals on wheels. Gardening was one of her hobbies, and she was an excellent cook. Valuing life-long learning she was an avid reader, and she believed and lived by the Ben Franklin adage that "A penny saved is a penny earned." Lib is survived by a sister-in-law, Margaret Stroud. Surviving step-children from Lib's marriage to Bernice Culbert Grady are B.C. Grady, Michelle Tom and her husband, William, Sue Ann Warner and her husband, James; surviving step-grandchildren are Arden Grady, Madison Grady, Alex Tom, Olivia Tom, Charles (Chuck) Warner and Kimberly Warner Carman; she has step-great grandchildren as well.
Charity never had any biological children, but she "mothered" many nieces and nephews. She stressed education and etiquette to the following: Darlene Civils Burnette and husband, Jim; Christy Lee Dedman and husband, Bobby; Wanda Lee Jenkins and husband, Herschel; Debbie Lee McCoy and husband, Randolph; Roger McDaniel and wife, Marsha; Diane Lee Newbern and husband, Earl; Gloria Jean Lee Smith and husband, Cecil; Woodrow Stroud and wife, Ronda; Patricia McDaniel Swindell and husband, Frankie; Helen (Randi) Stroud Taylor and husband, Harvey. Lib has many surviving great and great-great nieces and nephews who benefited from her nurturing spirit as well. She was predeceased by her first husband, James Edwin McDaniel, and her second husband, Bernice Culbert Grady; four sisters, Christine Civils, Annie Bell Lee, Virginia Miller, and Eugenia Sowers; two brothers, L.J. Stroud and Woodrow Stroud; and three nephews, Ricky, Mickey, and Joey Stroud. Lib was a true Southern lady of strong determination and faith. Memorials may be made to the Queen Street United Methodist Church at 500 North Queen Street, Kinston, NC 28501 or to a . Her body will be buried in Maplewood Cemetery, Kinston, NC. A celebration of Lib's life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
