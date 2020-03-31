LA GRANGE - Charlene Deloris Griffin Mitchell, 48, of 2323 Peppertree Road, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Lenoir UNC Health Care. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Derrick Mitchell of the home and her three children. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 31, 2020