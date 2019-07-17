KINSTON - Charlene Thurman Peede, 69, of Kinston passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Charlene worked at UNC Lenoir Health Care for 45 years; she served in the Cheer Corner and was awarded Nurse of the Year. Charlene was a member of Tanglewood Church of God where she served as a youth leader. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth Thurman. Charlene is survived by her husband Wayne Peede; daughter Anne Britt and husband Joe; son Wayne Peede, II and wife Caroline; grandchildren, Adra Britt, Leah Britt and Christian Peede; brothers, James Thurman and wife Margie, David Thurman and wife Micki, and Glenn Thurman and wife Beth; special friends, Lucille Hooker and Catherine Jarman; and cousins, Bill and Shelia Olsen. Funeral services will be held at Tanglewood Church of God, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Allen Stocks, Pastor David Thurman and Pastor Matt Hart officiating. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 17, 2019