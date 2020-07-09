Charles Antwan Parks, 43, of 208 Labador Court, La Grange, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at U.N.C. Lenoir Health Care.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 10 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at the Pinelawn Memorial Park

He is survived by his mother, Maybeline Parks of La Grange; three sisters, Nicole Parks Wheeler of La Grange, Tokitha Jackson of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Debra Roberts of Washington, D.C.; three brothers, Charles Jackson Jr. of Goldsboro, Rodney Jackson of Upper Marlboro, Md. and Terry Jackson of Hollywood, Md.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited.

Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.



