Charles Booker, 84, of 2586 Dobbs Farm Road, Kinston, formerly of Evergreen, Ala., died on June 6, 2020 at Kitty Atkins Hospice House in Goldsboro.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13,2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Arrington Family Cemetery, Cove City.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19, all services are invitation only.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
