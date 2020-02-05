ALBERTSON - On Monday February 3, 2020, Charles Bell our loving daddy and Papa passed away at the age of 84. He was surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born March 3, 1935 to Inez Bell Jones and was raised in the small community of Doodletown. Charles was a retired USDA Meat Inspector and longtime member of Snow Hill OFWB Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, playing golf and spending time at the beach; but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family. He was the foundation of our family and will be missed beyond measure. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Gold Bell; and a son-in-law, WH Howard, Jr. He is survived by his wonderful friend, Ms. Hilda G. Smith of Pink Hill and daughters, Kerry Mozingo and husband Phil of Albertson, Lisa Cain and husband Jeff of Pink Hill and Renee Byrd and fiancé Slade Brown of Albertson; his brother, Jerry Jones and wife Alice of Beulaville; grandchildren, Blair Kornegay and husband Jay, Madison Mozingo, Johnathan and Landon Howard, Karleigh and Karsyn Byrd, Kaylee and Zach Brown; and his special caregivers, Becky Hale and Sherrie Harvell. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Snow Hill OFWB Church, 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive, NC 28365. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 5, 2020