KINSTON - Charles Earl Smith, 58, of Kinston passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was very passionate about music, enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Everyone who knew him loved him. Charles is survived by his parents, Lynwood and Carolyn Smith of Kinston; daughter, Kaitlin Ann Smith of Asheville; son, Dillion Chadwick Smith of Wilmington; sister, Donna Bean of Pink Hill; brothers, Kevin Smith of Deep Run and Jeff Smith of Kinston; and ex-wife, Lorie Tyndall of Kinston. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Garner Funeral with Evangelist James Burkett officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Earl Smith.
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
Published in Free Press on Feb. 19, 2019