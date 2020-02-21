Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Taylor. View Sign Service Information Joyners Funeral Home 4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway Wilson , NC 27896 (252)-237-3197 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Joyners Funeral Home 4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway Wilson , NC 27896 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Joyners Funeral Home 4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway Wilson , NC 27896 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

September 15, 1958 – February 18, 2020

WILSON - Charles Edward Taylor, 61, of Wilson passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. His funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Shawn Garnett will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6–9 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. Charles worked with the City of Wilson for twenty-four years as an inspector. He was a former Chief and Assistant Fire Chief of the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department. He was a past president of the NC Mechanical Association and former Secretary-Treasurer for ICC Region 8. Charles loved to fish, was an avid golfer and loved to ride his motorcycle. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Debbie W. Taylor of the home; daughters, Nikkie T. Sicko and husband, Jack of Wilson and Rayven B. McLain and husband, Mac of Spring Lake; five grandchildren; sister, Michelle Bridgers and husband, Henry of Black Creek and his brother, Bobby Taylor and wife, Anne of Kinston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalton Taylor, Jr. and Doris Sanderson Taylor. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Pentecostal Lighthouse, 4408 London Church Rd, Elm City, North Carolina 27822, Maggie Society, 606 Trinity Drive, Wilson, North Carolina 27893 or Purrfect Hearts Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 3047, Wilson, North Carolina 27895. Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at

