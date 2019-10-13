|
Charles F. Spell
KINSTON – Charles F. "Chuck" Spell, 61, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Vidant
Medical Center in Greenville.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19 at 3 pm at Southwest Christian
Church.
Chuck, a lifelong resident of Kinston, was an electrician by trade, and attended Southwest Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Spell; and maternal grandparents,
Albert and Mavis Lanier.
He is survived by his mother, Joanne Williams and husband, John; son, Caleb Spell and fiancé, Jessica Roberts; daughters, Trevia Herring and Somer Hill; sister, Teresa Daughety and husband, Mac; grandchildren, Hannah, Monica, Ali, Tori, and Coy;
great-grandchildren; great-nephews, Houston and Nick; great-niece, Lillith; special friends, Jarah Baker and Renee Stroud Davis; and K-9 son, Ozzy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mavis "Joanne" Williams, 1988
Oak Tree Ln., Kinston, NC 28501.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 13, 2019