1/
Charles Harris Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Warren Harris Jr., 68, of Morganton, NC passed away Wednesday, October 29, 2020.
Born January 2, 1952, in Cabarrus County; he was the son of the late Charles Warren Harris Sr. and Penelope Jenkins Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Frederick Lee Edwards III.
Mr. Harris was a member of North Morganton United Methodist Church and worked for the North Carolina Department of Prisons.
Mr. Harris is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marion Tull Edwards Harris; sons, Second Lieutenant Charles Edwards Harris USAF and wife, Captain Abigail McLure Harris US Army and Baker Frederick Harris; and sister, Penelope Jenkins Harris.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross Burke County Chapter.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved