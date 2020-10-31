Charles Warren Harris Jr., 68, of Morganton, NC passed away Wednesday, October 29, 2020.

Born January 2, 1952, in Cabarrus County; he was the son of the late Charles Warren Harris Sr. and Penelope Jenkins Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Frederick Lee Edwards III.

Mr. Harris was a member of North Morganton United Methodist Church and worked for the North Carolina Department of Prisons.

Mr. Harris is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marion Tull Edwards Harris; sons, Second Lieutenant Charles Edwards Harris USAF and wife, Captain Abigail McLure Harris US Army and Baker Frederick Harris; and sister, Penelope Jenkins Harris.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross Burke County Chapter.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.



