KINSTON - Mr. Charles Manselle High, age 81, passed away November 29, 2020, at Lenoir UNC Hospital. Born August 14, 1939, he was the only child of Chester and Jewel Beatrice High and his father's career with the railroad took him from Arkansas to California in his early life.
Charlie, as he was known, earned his BS degree from St. Leo College. He had a full career that spanned 21 years with the US Army where he was a helicopter pilot retiring in 1977 at the rank of Captain. Never one to be idle, he began working with Smitfield Foods at their meat packing plant in Kinston where he was a supervisor for many years. A talented craftsman, he enjoyed woodworking, particularly building and refinishing furniture. Charlie was an active member of Faith Fellowship Church in Kinston.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene B. High in 2003. However, he found a great love in his second marriage to Ellen Joyce High and nothing gave him more enjoyment than their date nights which included going out to dinner and a movie.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Ellen Joyce High of the home; children Taren Semiklose (Joe) of California, Terry Taylor (Patrick) of Germany, Mickey High of Charlotte, Lesley Arena (Robert) of Texas, Brenda Kornegay (Randy) of Kinston, and Jimmy Lee Carter (Rebecca) of Kinston; grandchildren, Erika, Brendan, Chelsea, Clark, Rose, Amelia, Jacob, Madeline, Archer, Bradley and Cassie; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Amanda, Brayden, Carolina, and Bentley.
Graveside services will be held 1 PM Saturday, December 5th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor John Robert Harris officiating. The service will conclude with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 11 AM – 12:30 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and also immediately following the service at the grave side.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Faith Fellowship Church, 2278 Pauls Path Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.