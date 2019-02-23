KINSTON - Charles McKeever Kellum, Jr., 86, of Kinston, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles McKeever and Annie Stroud Kellum and brother, Robert Kellum. Charles was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the Korean War and retired from Sears Roebuck & Co., after 28 years of service. After retirement he became a volunteer at Lenoir Memorial Hospital/UNC Lenoir Health Care beginning February 1993 to present. He retired from the NC National Guard as a Staff Sergeant. He was a devout member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church; a member of VFW, Golden Kiwanis and a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his wife, Joyce McLeod Kellum; daughters, Linda K. Lucas and husband Clarence, and Sandra K. Daughety and husband Ralph; son, Charles M. Kellum, III and wife Laura; grandson, Brian Lucas and wife Melissa; and granddaughter, Kimberly Lucas all of Kinston; great-grandchildren, Logan Lucas, Addyson Lucas, Michael Taylor, and Mason Basden; close family friend, Tonja Taylor; sister Dorothy K. Cross of Boynton Beach, FL and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Father Arturo Cabra and Father Ed Burch officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lights of Love at UNC Lenoir Health Care, 100 Airport Road, Kinston, NC 28501 or a . Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 23, 2019