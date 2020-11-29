KINSTON - Charles R. Alphin, beloved father, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 76.
A private memorial service was held at Edwards Funeral Home.
Charles retired from Dimon International and was an Army Veteran.
He is survived by his sister, Faye Barnett of Kinston NC; his son, Reggie Alphin and his wife Jen of Riverside CA; his daughter, Donna Dail and her husband Jason of Wilmington NC; grandchildren, Valerie and Reggie Alphin and Olivia and Luke Dail. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you dedicate a donation to the Cancer Research Institute in his honor, https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/3049170.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.