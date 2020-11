KINSTON - Charles R. Alphin, beloved father, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 76.A private memorial service was held at Edwards Funeral Home.Charles retired from Dimon International and was an Army Veteran.He is survived by his sister, Faye Barnett of Kinston NC; his son, Reggie Alphin and his wife Jen of Riverside CA; his daughter, Donna Dail and her husband Jason of Wilmington NC; grandchildren, Valerie and Reggie Alphin and Olivia and Luke Dail. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you dedicate a donation to the Cancer Research Institute in his honor, https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/3049170. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.