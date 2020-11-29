1/1
Charles R. Alphin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSTON - Charles R. Alphin, beloved father, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 76.
A private memorial service was held at Edwards Funeral Home.
Charles retired from Dimon International and was an Army Veteran.
He is survived by his sister, Faye Barnett of Kinston NC; his son, Reggie Alphin and his wife Jen of Riverside CA; his daughter, Donna Dail and her husband Jason of Wilmington NC; grandchildren, Valerie and Reggie Alphin and Olivia and Luke Dail. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you dedicate a donation to the Cancer Research Institute in his honor, https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/3049170.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved