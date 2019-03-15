COVE CITY- Charles Ray "Doc" Bryant, 62, of 2332 Dover Road, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. The funeral will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Cove City. Burial will follow in the Wesley Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019