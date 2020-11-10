1/
Charles Ray Parrott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Charles Ray Parrott, 45, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Schimmel.
He is survived by his children; Anna Parrott, Abigal Parrott, Charlie Hembree, Jayden Parrott and Jayce Parrott; girlfriend, Fen Chen; grandchildren, Liam and Alphons; brothers, David Parrott and wife Irene and children; sister, Jean Coble and husband Mitchell and children; father, Charles Schimmel; grandmother, Pat Sanders and a special family, the Batemans.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Whaley Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Whaley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved