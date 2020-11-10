LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Charles Ray Parrott, 45, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Schimmel.
He is survived by his children; Anna Parrott, Abigal Parrott, Charlie Hembree, Jayden Parrott and Jayce Parrott; girlfriend, Fen Chen; grandchildren, Liam and Alphons; brothers, David Parrott and wife Irene and children; sister, Jean Coble and husband Mitchell and children; father, Charles Schimmel; grandmother, Pat Sanders and a special family, the Batemans.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Whaley Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
