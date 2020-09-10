1/1
Charles Wesley Howard
DEEP RUN - Charles Wesley Howard, 88, of Deep Run, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. He served four years in the United States Navy, retired from Kinston Fire Department with 30 years service and retired from Carolina Ice Company with 15 years service. He enjoyed watching football and baseball. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Noah Howard and Katie Pollock Howard; sisters, Faye Kennedy and Helen Connor; brothers, Chet Howard and Ralph Howard.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Howard; daughter, Debbie Barrata and husband, Mark of Raleigh; sons, Duane Howard and wife, Dare, Jeffery Howard and wife, Joanne; grandchildren; Sheri Benson and husband, Blake, Ashley Yates and husband, John, Kenny Bennett and wife, Samantha, Jordyn Alexander and wife, Samantha, Madison Rogers, Charles Chamblee and Christy Chamblee; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sister, Sarah French; brother, Jerry Howard; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Johnson; brother-in-law, David Johnson and wife, Barbara and many special nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Michael Bryan officiating.
howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
