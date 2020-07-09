Charlie Evans Sr., 93, of 1758 Branch Ridge Drive, Greenville, died Thursday July 2, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 at Rock Spring FWB Church, 3504 N.C. Highway 43 North, Greenville. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville.

Viewing will be held one hour before service at the church.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the funeral service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.





