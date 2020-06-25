Charlie Sidney Johnson Jr., 75, of Jensen Beach, FL, passed away June 15, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

He was born November 23, 1944, in Wilmington, NC. He lived and worked in Kinston, NC before retiring and moving to Oriental, NC then Jensen Beach, FL.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1963-1967 as a Communications and Radar Technician during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Guam. He worked for Carolina Telephone & Telegraph (later CenturyLink) until retirement in 2010. He enjoyed playing on his farm in Kinston, fishing, sailing, and dancing. He loved boating and once sailed from Oriental, NC to Stuart, FL where he fell in love with the warm winters of Florida and decided to move there in 2015.

He is survived by his fiancee, Millie Lero of Jensen Beach, FL; daughter Robin Ashley Johnson of Winterville, NC; son and granddaughter Danny and Elizabeth Johnson of Holly Ridge, NC; brother Francis Johnson and wife Pam of Greenville, NC; and beloved dogs Bear and Sheba.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Johnson; sister, Gloria Hill; and parents, Charlie and Gladys Johnson.

A visitation was held Saturday, June 20, at his home in Jensen Beach, FL. A service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 11:00 am at the Community Labyrinth and Gardens in Oriental, NC.



