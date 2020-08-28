1/1
Charlotte Ann (Davis) Sparrow
KINSTON - Charlotte Ann Davis Sparrow, 71, of Kinston passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Davis and Dorothy Barwick Davis and sister, Dorothy Pearl Davis.
Charlotte's survivors are her husband, Glenn Sparrow of the home; daughter, Mary Ann Smith and husband, Chris of New Bern; sons Jeffrey Sparrow and wife, Margaret of Greenville and Glenn Sparrow and wife, Tammy of Greenville; grandchildren, Stacey Pharr and husband, Andrew, Megan Sparrow, Jacob Smith, Caroline Smith, Marlee Smith, Tyler Sparrow and Ella Claire Sparrow; sister, Geralleen Wood and brother, Charles Davis, Jr and wife, Sandra.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Minister Robert Goff officiating.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.


Published in Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Memories & Condolences

August 27, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Gene and Lisa
Friend
August 27, 2020
A fine Christian woman. A wonderful mother and grandmother. A truly blessed friend of our family whom we will cherish memories forever. Loved her so much.❤❤❤
Monroe family
Friend
August 27, 2020
Sonny and family, We are sorry to learn of Charlotte's death. Please accept our sincerest condolences. We will always remember Charlotte's kindness and warm smiles. It is our prayer that you feel God's presence, peace and comfort. May happy memories make you smile. You remain in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeff and Pam Phillips
Jeff and Pam Phillips
Friend
August 27, 2020
One of the sweetest, Christian women I know. My prayers are with all of her family. Sonny and Geralleen my heart breaks for you.
Mavis Gibbs
Friend
August 27, 2020
Glenda Lancaster
Family
August 27, 2020
I will always love this sweet lady, she was always happy and there for everyone, her and Jack always picking on each other. She was a great example for a Christian lady. Love you sweet Charlotte
Dee Jaggers
Friend
August 27, 2020
Charlotte was a great Sunday school teacher; her warmth, smile and joyful attitude reflected Jesus in every way. Yesterday upon hearing of her passing, my daughter age 38 and I sang the Zacchaeus song, Charlotte had taught her as a child. We know she is enjoying the treasures she has laid up in heaven. Hope to see her there.
Clyde Lynn
Brother
