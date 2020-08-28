KINSTON - Charlotte Ann Davis Sparrow, 71, of Kinston passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Davis and Dorothy Barwick Davis and sister, Dorothy Pearl Davis.
Charlotte's survivors are her husband, Glenn Sparrow of the home; daughter, Mary Ann Smith and husband, Chris of New Bern; sons Jeffrey Sparrow and wife, Margaret of Greenville and Glenn Sparrow and wife, Tammy of Greenville; grandchildren, Stacey Pharr and husband, Andrew, Megan Sparrow, Jacob Smith, Caroline Smith, Marlee Smith, Tyler Sparrow and Ella Claire Sparrow; sister, Geralleen Wood and brother, Charles Davis, Jr and wife, Sandra.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Minister Robert Goff officiating.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.