ATLANTA, GA – Cherlyn Ann Laws, 70, of 8354-D Roswell Road, formerly of Kinston, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at St. Augustine Episcopal Church in Kinston. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. She is survived by her brother, Gregory W. Laws of Kinston. Family and friends will be received at 2631 Old Vance Drive, Kinston. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home. Published in Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019

