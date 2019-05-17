HILLSBOROUGH - Cheryl Anne Moxley, 60, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at her home in Hillsborough. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Moxley. She is survived by her father William D. Moxley, Jr.; son Luther Coy Gates (Amy) of Carrboro; brother Christopher Boyd Moxley (Ralph) and nephew Andrew C. Moxley. Cheryl enjoyed her friends, doing needlework, watching crime and horror series on television and traveling with her parents. She especially enjoyed going to NC State ball games with her father where she would enthusiastically cheer on the Wolfpack team, often play-by-play. Chris once told her "she was louder than an entire kindergarten class." She enjoyed family vacations no matter how many warnings that she would get sunburned. When she was 23 years old, Cheryl left Kinston to work at Duke but her heart never left the city and the church she loved. A memorial service will be held at Westminster United Methodist Church at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitation and reception will follow the service in the reception hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Westminster UMC, 1001 Westminster Ln, Kinston, NC 28501 or a . Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on May 17, 2019