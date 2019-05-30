April 3, 1955 – May 28, 2019
WALSTONBURG -Cheryl Ann Taylor Carraway, 64 of Walstonburg passed away Tuesday. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Lonnie Wayne Carraway of the home; daughters, Whitney Carraway Mitchell and husband, Trey of Comfort and Taylor Nicole Carraway and husband, Randy of Walstonburg; son, Lonnie Wayne "Layne" Carraway, Jr. of Okinawa, Japan; grandchildren, Wyatt and Sawyer Mitchell and Ivy Collins; sister, Teresa Taylor Joyner and husband, Brad of Wilson and brother, Mikel Taylor of Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Justice and Nancy Scott Taylor. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials in Cheryl's memory to the , 930 Wellness Drive, Greenville, North Carolina 27834 or the , c/o Mrs. Phyllis Babb, 1108 Windemere Drive, Wilson, North Carolina 27896. Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in Free Press on May 30, 2019