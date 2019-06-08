SNOW HILL - Christopher Lee Tedder, 57, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Johnston County on March 20, 1962, Chris was the son of Kenneth and Jewell Yvonne Holland Tedder. Chris worked with the Town of Snow Hill in the Public Works Department and also operated Tedder's Lawnmower Repair Shop. Chris was a loving husband and father who put his family first and loved both the community and Town of Snow Hill. He was a person of Christian faith who loved his Lord. Chris attended Liberty Baptist Church in Snow Hill. Chris' surviving family includes his wife of 32 years, Gayla Elizabeth J. Tedder of the home; daughters, Sharon M. Day (Brian) of Raleigh, Brianna E. Bell-Tedder of Greenville, Hailey Bethany Lynn-Tedder of the home; sons, J. Stephen Mooring (Shannon) of Snow Hill and M. Bryan Mooring (Michelle) of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Allyson Paige Mooring of Grifton, Joshua Brandon Mooring of Snow Hill, Jordan Blake Mooring, Alexis Grace Mooring and Kymber Leigh Lambeth, all of Goldsboro; a great-grandchild, Leighton Strickland of Goldsboro; sisters, Tammy P. Starling of Emerald Isle, brothers, Philip W. Tedder (Cindy) of Rocky Mount and David N. Tedder (Teri) of Wilmington; and a special caregiver, Fred Perry of Snow Hill. Funeral services will be held 3 PM Tuesday at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Pastor Rusty Conyers officiating. Interment will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 – 8 PM at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Flowers are welcome or memorials to Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second St, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on June 8, 2019