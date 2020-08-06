Christartina Mabry Rosenboro, 71, of Vanceboro, formerly of Ft. Barnwell, died Sunday, July 26,2020 at Vidant Health Service League Inpatient Hospice, Greenville.

Service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5,2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

She is survived two daughters; Dayna Wilson of Kinston, Teresa Rosenboro of Burlington; three sisters, Lessie Mabry of Dover, Alley Kornegay of Vanceboro, Sudie Strickland of Kinston; five brothers, Gene Price of Brooklyn, N.Y., Joseph Mabry of Dover, Raymond Mabry of Grifton, Willie Mabry of Vanceboro and Johnny Mabry of Grifton; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Public viewing will be held from one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.Please check with the family to make sure you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



