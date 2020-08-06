1/
Christartina Mabry Rosenboro
Christartina Mabry Rosenboro, 71, of Vanceboro, formerly of Ft. Barnwell, died Sunday, July 26,2020 at Vidant Health Service League Inpatient Hospice, Greenville.
Service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5,2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.
She is survived two daughters; Dayna Wilson of Kinston, Teresa Rosenboro of Burlington; three sisters, Lessie Mabry of Dover, Alley Kornegay of Vanceboro, Sudie Strickland of Kinston; five brothers, Gene Price of Brooklyn, N.Y., Joseph Mabry of Dover, Raymond Mabry of Grifton, Willie Mabry of Vanceboro and Johnny Mabry of Grifton; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be held from one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.Please check with the family to make sure you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
