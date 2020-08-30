LAGRANGE - Christina Lynn Watson, age 33, passed away Wednesday, Aug.26, 2020, at her home. A very loving and special person, Christina was born July 15, 1987, with Cerebral Palsy. Though challenged, she was able to attend school in a curriculum for special needs children and ultimately graduated from Greene Central High School. She brought immense pleasure to her parents and was delighted when she had the opportunity to go to Walt Disney World in Florida through Make-A-Wish Foundation. Christina was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary FWB Church.
She is survived by her parents, William Wiley Watson and Vickie Tyndall Watson of the home; aunts, Faye Tyndall Davis and husband, Bobby of Kinston, and Cora Lee Watson Powell and husband, Ray of LaGrange; uncle, Roy M. Tyndall and wife, Barbara of Hookerton; special cousins, Brian Tyndall, Elizabeth Tyndall and Lindsey Powell Acconmo; and many other extended family members.
Christina was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roy Cleveland Tyndall and Hilda Grace Carraway Tyndall; and paternal grandparents, Louis and Minnie Watson.
Funeral services to honor her short but special life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Mt. Calvary FWB Church in Hookerton, with Pastor Frank Rice officiating. Interment will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday at the cemetery following the service and other times at the Watson residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to A Small Miracle, 1890 Tommys Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534 or the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 3809 Computer Drive Suite 201, Raleigh, NC 27609. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com