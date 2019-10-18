Christine Burney Aytch

Service Information
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC
28513
(252)-746-3133
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Zion Hill Free Will Baptist Church
908 Mac Allen Road
Winterville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GREENVILLE - Christine Burney Aytch, 63, of 2578 West Fifth Street, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Zion Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 908 Mac Allen Road, Winterville. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville.
Viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.
Family visitation will be held from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.