GOLDSBORO - Christine Joyner Everette, 100, died Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020, at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. A celebration of life service will be held at noon on Monday, March 2, in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, La Grange. Interment will follow in the Everette Family Cemetery, Princeton. Viewing will be from 11-11:50 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 29, 2020