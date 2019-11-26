Christine Murphy Stanley

Service Information
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC
28572
(252)-568-3184
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Pink Hill, NC
View Map
Obituary
DEEP RUN - Christine Stanley, 82, of Deep Run passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Warsaw Health and Rehab Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Sarah Murphy; and sister, Phoebe "Polly" Sanderson. Christine is survived by her son, Jeffery Stanley and wife Brenda; grandson, Daniel J. Stanley; and brothers, Earl Murphy and Raymond Murphy. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on Nov. 26, 2019
