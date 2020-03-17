KINSTON - Clag Houston, Jr. 75, of Kinston passed away Sunday, March 15th at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. He was a retired member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 553. During his time as an electrician, he acquired the nickname of "Heavy." Some have commented that it was because he was just heavy in those days others say it's the heavy tone of authority when he spoke. Nevertheless, he answered to both "Heavy" and "Jr." and never met a stranger. After retirement, he enjoyed working with his fellow "buds" driving the trucks and tractor in the country fields. Heavy lived his life as he wished and will be laid to rest just the same. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clag Houston, Sr. and Betty Whaley Houston. "Heavy" is survived by his daughter, Sandra Houston Korzeniewski and husband Mike, of Kinston; and son Christopher Allen Houston of Colorado; six grandchildren, Ashley, Gauge, Zack, Zane, Jesse, and Cole; two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Evan; life friend, Kay Jewel Hill; and special friends and confidants, Barney Kennedy and Douglas Heath. A private celebration of life will be held for the family and invited guests on Friday, March 20th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spend time with your family as there is no promise of tomorrow. Online condolences may be sent to saylandfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville, NC.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 17, 2020