Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clag "Heavy" Houston Jr.. View Sign Service Information Sayland Funeral Home Inc 703 Mattocks Ave Maysville , NC 28555 (910)-743-4161 Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Clag Houston, Jr. 75, of Kinston passed away Sunday, March 15th at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. He was a retired member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 553. During his time as an electrician, he acquired the nickname of "Heavy." Some have commented that it was because he was just heavy in those days others say it's the heavy tone of authority when he spoke. Nevertheless, he answered to both "Heavy" and "Jr." and never met a stranger. After retirement, he enjoyed working with his fellow "buds" driving the trucks and tractor in the country fields. Heavy lived his life as he wished and will be laid to rest just the same. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clag Houston, Sr. and Betty Whaley Houston. "Heavy" is survived by his daughter, Sandra Houston Korzeniewski and husband Mike, of Kinston; and son Christopher Allen Houston of Colorado; six grandchildren, Ashley, Gauge, Zack, Zane, Jesse, and Cole; two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Evan; life friend, Kay Jewel Hill; and special friends and confidants, Barney Kennedy and Douglas Heath. A private celebration of life will be held for the family and invited guests on Friday, March 20th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spend time with your family as there is no promise of tomorrow. Online condolences may be sent to



KINSTON - Clag Houston, Jr. 75, of Kinston passed away Sunday, March 15th at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. He was a retired member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 553. During his time as an electrician, he acquired the nickname of "Heavy." Some have commented that it was because he was just heavy in those days others say it's the heavy tone of authority when he spoke. Nevertheless, he answered to both "Heavy" and "Jr." and never met a stranger. After retirement, he enjoyed working with his fellow "buds" driving the trucks and tractor in the country fields. Heavy lived his life as he wished and will be laid to rest just the same. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clag Houston, Sr. and Betty Whaley Houston. "Heavy" is survived by his daughter, Sandra Houston Korzeniewski and husband Mike, of Kinston; and son Christopher Allen Houston of Colorado; six grandchildren, Ashley, Gauge, Zack, Zane, Jesse, and Cole; two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Evan; life friend, Kay Jewel Hill; and special friends and confidants, Barney Kennedy and Douglas Heath. A private celebration of life will be held for the family and invited guests on Friday, March 20th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spend time with your family as there is no promise of tomorrow. Online condolences may be sent to saylandfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville, NC. Published in Free Press on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close