Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Kinston , NC

KINSTON - Clara Ferebee Fenner Manning, 94, of Kinston, NC, recently of Hendersonville, NC, died peacefully in hospice care on Nov. 26, 2019, at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC, following a brief illness. Born in Rocky Mount, NC, on Nov. 6, 1925, she was the daughter of John Housan Fenner and Elizabeth Heyward Fenner of Rocky Mount, NC, and Halifax, NC. She attended Mary Washington College for two years, then transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa in history in 1947. After college, she worked in New York City as an executive secretary for Mutual of New York and lived in a YWCA boarding house near Wall Street. When her father became ill, she moved back to Rocky Mount to help her mother. While there, she worked at the Social Security Administration, and met and married Herbert Leslie Manning, her devoted husband for 63 years until his death in 2016. In 1967, they moved to Kinston, NC, where she was a homemaker, teacher's aide, and claims processor for the Social Security Administration. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Kinston, where she served as an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Presbyterian Women leader. Known for her gentleness, sharp attention to detail, kindness, and deep faith, she was happiest when she was with her beloved family members or serving others and making them comfortable. She is survived by her son, Herbert L. Manning, Jr. (Paige) of Wellesley, MA; daughter, Molly Manning Garnett (David) of Etowah, NC; grandchildren Margot Manning and Drew Manning of Wellesley, MA; Nathan Garnett (Jennifer) of Mills River, NC; and Sam Garnett (Kelly) of New Orleans, LA; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Kinston, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2101 N. Heritage St., Kinston, NC 28501.

