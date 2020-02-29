Clarence Earl "Ace" Jones

Service Information
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC
28501-4942
(252)-527-3779
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Victory & Dominion Church
Snow Hill., NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - Clarence Earl "Ace" Jones, 71, of 706 Elma Drive, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Victory & Dominion Church in Snow Hill. Burial will follow in Browntown Memorial Estates. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-7 p.m. in the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Leatha Jones of the home. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.