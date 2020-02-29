KINSTON - Clarence Earl "Ace" Jones, 71, of 706 Elma Drive, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Victory & Dominion Church in Snow Hill. Burial will follow in Browntown Memorial Estates. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-7 p.m. in the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Leatha Jones of the home. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 29, 2020