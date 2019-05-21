Clarence Edward "Dick" Hales, age 89, was born March 19, 1930 to Martha Naomi Johnson Hales and Clifton Clarence Hales. The oldest of four boys, Dick grew up with his family in and around Johnston County, NC. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Silver Service Star. After returning home from Korea, he married Elsie Irene Collier and finished out his service at Fort Benning, Georgia. After his service, he settled in Lenoir County and was employed at DuPont for 30 years. He enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, fishing, hunting, golfing and watching Kinston Indians baseball games and was a member of Bethel Christian Church. His passion for flower gardening produced numerous plants for his friends and neighbors. His favorite saying was, "Everything is going to be alright." He is survived by his wife Elsie, of 67 years; his daughters, Jan Greene of Farmville and Becky Hales and her friend Chuck Canady, of Hope Mills. He had three grandchildren, Melissa Abbott of Raleigh, Patrick Greene and wife Erika, of Maury and Jon Greene and wife Danielle, of Roxboro. He enjoyed spending time with his three great-granddaughters, Rylee, Reagan and Lenny. Special thanks to his niece, Linda Johnson, for her help during his final hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Estates-Grifton. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. You may send online condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC.
Published in Free Press on May 21, 2019