DEEP RUN - Clarence Lee Kennedy, 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the NC Veterans Home in Kinston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Eddie and Addie Mae Kennedy; wife, Joyce Murphy Kennedy; sister, Edna Lucille Turner Carroway; and grandson, Hunter McQuade Kennedy. Clarence is survived by his sons, Johnny Kennedy and wife Marilyn, Donnie Kennedy and wife Crystal, and Scott Kennedy and wife Beth; grandchildren, Ty Kennedy, Ashley Kennedy, Jessica Kennedy, and Wesley Kennedy; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Hartley and Jessa Adesso. Visitation will be held from 7:00 until 9:00 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 6, 2019