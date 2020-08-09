1/1
Claude Allen Daughety
Elder Claude Allen Daughety, 68, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence, 907 Edwards Avenue.
Funeral services will be 11 am at Mills Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Edward L. Pollock as eulogist. Interment shall follow in Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Mills Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Daughety of the home. One daughter, Tara and his fur baby, Daisy of the home. Five sisters, Margie D. Purvis of Brooklyn, NY, Chrstine Farr of Queens, NY, Julia Daughety of Manhattan, NY, Harriett Daughety of Kinston, NC and Suzette Denise Daughety of Lawrenceville, GA; Two brothers, Edward Daughety (Bonnie) of Vineland, NJ and Chief Petty Officer Retired Joseph Daughety (Cynthia) of Lakewood, NJ, Two Uncles, Clarence Stevens and Curley Bryant of Kinston, NC; Four sister-in-laws, Winifred Cris Reif, Frances Freeman of Durham, NC, Erma Powell of Queens, NY and Mary Sutton of Far Rockaway, NY; Two brother-in-laws, Sedrith Sutton of Durham, NC and Bill Sutton of Richmond, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
