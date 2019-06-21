Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude R. Jernigan Jr.. View Sign Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Rouse Funeral Home Graveside service 11:00 AM Fairview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



LA GRANGE - Claude Richard Jernigan, Jr., 84, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Claude was born in Lenoir County on August 21, 1934 to the late Claude Richard Jernigan, Sr. and Ottie Lee Fields Jernigan. In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Jernigan Padrick. Quiet and bashful, Claude liked to keep to himself. He was never much on socializing and was too shy to have his picture taken. When Claude met his wife, Meta, the two balanced each other out. Where Claude was reserved and not big on conversation, Meta was outgoing and always ready to strike up a good talk. The two fit one another and were married for nearly 27 years. Holding fast to their wedding vows, Meta cared for Claude in sickness and in health, even into his final days at Kitty Askins. Though Claude was quiet and introverted, he occupied his time well. In his early 20's, he took dance lessons and learned the Waltz and the Cha-Cha. He practiced for hours with his sister, Judy, until he and she both had perfected their steps. After he completed his dance lessons, Claude took up karate. With 17 years of instruction, he was proud to earn his black-belt. Claude was a dedicated employee at DuPont for over 40 years, until his retirement. He worked in fire prevention, as well as in the labs at the factory. Claude's passion, though, was his nursery. Claude began Jernigan's Nursery and Garden Center in 1975 in his backyard. He had a knack for looking at a yard and determining exactly which plants and shrubs should be placed where. A perfectionist, Claude could freehand landscaping plans exactly as they should be. With a giving and kind heart, he would always go out of his way to help his customers. It was not uncommon for him to give discounts to the many churches who came to Jernigan's for their landscaping and florist needs. Claude was proud of the business he built and grateful to work with his team, Meta, Raymond and Faye Pridgen, and his sister, Frances. A graveside service to remember and celebrate Claude's life will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in LaGrange. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Claude is survived by his loving wife, Meta Barr Jernigan; sisters, Faydene Jernigan Boyette and Judy Jernigan Fields; two step-sons, Franklin "Franky" Sutton and Joseph "Joey" Sutton and wife, Tracey; step-grandchildren, Samantha Lynn Warren, Morgan Delane Sutton, Bailey Sutton, and William Sutton; and nieces and nephews, Walter R. Boyette, Sharon B. Day, Tracy Delgado, Walter R. "Ricky" Barwick, and Lee Padrick. Online condolences may be expressed at



